Rana Sanaullah advises Imran Khan to postpone Rawalpindi march

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah has advised former prime minister PTI Chairman Imran Khan to postpone his party’s long march in Rawalpindi on November 26 (Friday).

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that all intelligence agencies have issued security threats against the party and its chief regarding Nov 26 rally in Rawalpindi. Rana Sanaullah said that extremist parties may carry out terrorist attacks on PTI’s long march.

“Security agencies have already issued a red alert in the city. Your own life is also under threat,” the interior minister stated.

“I also request to PTI workers to refrain from participating in PTI’s [fitna] march,” he said, adding that Imran Khan can only get election date by engaging with political parties, not through Rawalpindi.

Sanaullah further said that he has instructed the Islamabad IGP to ensure strict security arrangements at all the entry and exit points of PTI’s long march venue in Rawalpindi. “The rally stage should be kept bulletproof at every cost,” he added.

‘Imran can only get election date through politicians’

Sanaullah further said that if former PM wanted a date for elections he should “become a politician” first.

“Become a politician and meet your fellow politicians […] meet Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal, Khalid Magsi, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui,” he said, adding that Khan can even meet Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for elections date.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged Imran Khan to come back to the parliament so that the “country can move forward”.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) conditionally allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold a public rally in Faizabad.

As per the notification, PTI has been asked to vacate Faizabad on the night of November 26 after a public gathering as England’s cricket team is reaching Pakistan for a test series.

Chairman PTI is barred from using a sunroof vehicle before or after the public gathering and has been directed to follow the route agreed upon with the administration.

Imran Khan’s message for Nov 26 rally

Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, in a video message, urged his party workers to participate in the November 26 protest in Rawalpindi.

In the video statement, PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan invited all his supporters to join the protest in Rawalpindi at 1 pm on November 26. A nation can only achieve real freedom when they have justice, he added.

A country progresses and prospers when the nation is actually free. The whole nation should participate in the protest and give a strong message that we won’t be silenced until we achieve real freedom, he added.

