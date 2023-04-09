Rana Sanaullah alleges ‘Farah Khan laundered Rs12b to foreign country’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday alleged that Farah Khan had laundered Rs12 billion to a foreign country, ARY News reported.

Rana Sanaullah said in a statement that Farah Khan had an easy access to the Prime Minister’s House during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government. “When [former premier] Imran Khan was filing fake cases against us, Farah Khan was laundering billions of rupees abroad.”

“It is on record that Farah Khan laundered Rs12 billion to a foreign country,” alleged the interior minister.”

He blamed former premier Imran Khan’s ‘wrong policies’ for the recent wave of inflation in the country.

A few days ago, Sanaullah said that the Punjab elections will affect the general polls and that any flaw in security will worsen the law and order situation in the country.

Rana Sanaullah said that if elections are organised in Punjab then elections in each province will be held six months before the general polls.

He alleged that attempts are being made to conduct controversial elections. He said that security arrangements for Punjab elections are impossible in the current circumstances. Sanaullah added that the government is being forced to spend billions on security arrangements.

