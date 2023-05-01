Rana Sanaullah blames ex-CJP Saqib Nisar for causing damage to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the decisions made by former chief justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar, has caused damage to Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, the federal interior minister Rana Sanaullah revealed that the former CJP Saqib Nisar’s son and relatives are threatening people to break their legs.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that the PML-N premier was disqualified because he didn’t receive a salary from his son. He said that the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif wiped the menace of terrorism from Pakistan.

He lambasted the PTI chairman Imran Khan saying that he refused to call off the sit-in on the Chinese president’s visit. Imran Khan delayed the CPEC projects by one year, Rana Sanaullah added.

Read more: NEW AUDIO OF EX-CJP SAQIB NISAR’S SON DISCUSSING ELECTION TICKETS SURFACES

Earlier, another alleged audio leak of the former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket holder emerged online.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar were heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

In the leaked audio clip, the person believed to be Saqib Nisar’s son was purportedly heard discussing the distribution of PTI tickets with the party’s candidate from the PP-137 constituency.

Comments