Rana Sanaullah calls PM change speculations 'baseless'

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political Affairs has termed speculations with regard to the change of the prime minister as ‘baseless’.

“Some people by spreading such baseless news, want to cause destabilization,” Rana Sanaullah said, while replying to a query from a reporter.

He said the speculations about change of the PM are incorrect, the prime minister is leading the country admirably. “Pakistan has won respect across the world”.

“We have always invited the opposition for dialogue, cases were registered against us when we were in opposition,” PM’s adviser said.

He said if the sanctions lifted against Iran, it would benefit to the Pakistan’s economy.

On a question he said the PML-N will play the opposition’s role in Gilgit Baltistan.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan People’s Party has won most seats in GB and holding talks with other parties to form a coalition government in the region.