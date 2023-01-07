Rana Sanaullah castigates Imran Khan for ‘jeopardising IMF deal’

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for ‘jeopardising’ deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying that the former premier did not complete IMF terms, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony in Faisalabad, the interior minister slammed Imran Khan and his party for ‘launching a propaganda campaign’ over Pakistan’s default, saying that news about default risk was based on a “malicious campaign initiated by the PTI.

“The government was trying to save country from entering default,” Rana Sanaullah said, adding that incumbent government has improved the economy by following the agreement with the International Monetary Fund.

Quoting IMF, Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan did not complete the Fund terms, saying that the former premier was misleading the youth of Pakistan. However, he admitted, the country was suffering due to agreement signed with the monetary fund.

The interior minister further said that the friendly countries have made funds conditional to an agreement with the Fund.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was trying to provide relief to the people,” he said, adding that the government would leave no stone unturned to minimize the burden on people.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva.

During the conversation, the prime minister reiterated his government’s resolve to complete the terms of Fund’s programme.

Earlier in December 2022, it was reported that Pakistan government hopes to revive the deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the disbursement of a loan tranche under the $7 billion bailout package in the month of January.

Sources said the federal government become active for a breakthrough with the IMF as the ongoing exchange of information with the fund is termed ‘satisfactory’.

