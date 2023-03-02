Rana Sanaullah chairs high-level meeting, reviews progress on NAP

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday stated that the government is responsible to provide protection to the citizens against terrorism, ARY News reported.

The interior minister chaired the meeting of the coordination committee established under the apex committee. The meeting comprised over law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Secretary, Director General FIA, National Coordinator – NACTA, IG Islamabad and others.

Rana Sanaullah said that every institution should clarify its goals in the next meeting and advised to come up with an effective strategy to eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators across the country.

“It’s the government’s primary responsibility to provide the protection of life and property,” Sanaullah added.

He urged the authorities to provide security to the people. Meanwhile, the meeting also reviewed progress on the National Action Plan (NAP).

Rana Sanaullah lauded the efforts of the security agencies in the war against terrorism and advised them to provide maximum assistance to the families of martyrs and injured personnel.

