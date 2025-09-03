System’s continuity secured in Pakistan, claims Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Rana Sanaullah has claimed that a decision on continuity of the system in Pakistan has been made, which will extend for another five or ten years.

Speaking on ARY News’ program Khabbar, he said there was never any doubt about this matter.

According to him, a key meeting of senior leaders was recently held in Murree, during which this decision was finalized.

He added that while some people had doubts, they were always confident. “Whatever happens will be within the framework of the Constitution,” Rana Sanaullah asserted.

On the issue of dam construction, Rana Sanaullah said that all political parties should move forward through consensus. He noted that earlier resolutions on water projects could be revisited in light of climate change challenges.

Referring to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting, he stated that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur had previously raised the issue of Kalabagh Dam.

He further pointed out that experts are warning of more rains and flooding in the coming years, highlighting the urgent need to construct small dams and other water management projects.

Commenting on political matters, he revealed that the PTI founder had a strong desire for a presidential system in Pakistan. “Perhaps Gandapur’s remarks were aligned with that wish,” he said.

However, Rana Sanaullah clarified that in his personal view, Pakistan’s circumstances do not allow room for a presidential system.

“The parliamentary democratic setup is the most suitable for Pakistan.”