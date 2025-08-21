Rana Sanaullah denies Punjab govt’s role in alleged disapperance of Aleema Khan’s son

LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, has denied allegations that the Punjab government was involved in the alleged abduction of Aleema Khan’s son, Shahrez Khan.

Responding to accusations made by Aleema Khan, sister of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Rana Sanaullah said, “Until proven, these are mere allegations, terming the claims ‘unfounded and politically motivated.’

The adviser clarified that the Punjab Police Chief has denied any arrest or involvement of law enforcement officials in the incident.

Earlier, Aleema Khan alleged that plain-clothed individuals ‘broke’ into her home and abducted her son Shahrez. PTI’s Sheikh Waqas Akramaccused the Punjab government of ‘orchestrating’ the act.

He also condemned the incident in the strongest terms and appealed to the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court to take suo motu notice of what he described as a ‘grave violation of human rights.’