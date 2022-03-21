Sanaullah confirms Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan in May

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab leader Rana Sanaullah has confirmed ARY News report with regard to return of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.
Punjab PML-N president replied in ‘yes’ when asked about former prime minister Nawaz’s return to Pakistan in May this year.
PML-N senior leader and former Sindh governor, Muhammad Zubair on Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.
In his statement, Zubair said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return after the passage of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and will face the Pakistani courts.
He also claimed that PML-N president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehabz Sharif is going to be the next prime minister of Pakistan. The PML-N stalwart advised PM Imran Khan to step down as he has lost the majority.
According to reports estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen could return in a week after doctor’s advice, a key member of his group Awn Chaudhry said after a telephonic contact with him.
Awn Chaudhry made contact with Tareen, who is currently staying in London for medical treatment, and briefed him over contacts being made with the government emissaries.