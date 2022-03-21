Sanaullah confirms Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan in May

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Punjab leader Rana Sanaullah has confirmed ARY News report with regard to return of Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan.

Punjab PML-N president replied in ‘yes’ when asked about former prime minister Nawaz’s return to Pakistan in May this year.

PML-N senior leader and former Sindh governor, Muhammad Zubair on Sunday said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his statement, Zubair said the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return after the passage of a no-confidence motion against the prime minister and will face the Pakistani courts.

He also claimed that PML-N president and Opposition Leader in National Assembly, Shehabz Sharif is going to be the next prime minister of Pakistan. The PML-N stalwart advised PM Imran Khan to step down as he has lost the majority.

According to reports estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen could return in a week after doctor’s advice, a key member of his group Awn Chaudhry said after a telephonic contact with him.

Awn Chaudhry made contact with Tareen, who is currently staying in London for medical treatment, and briefed him over contacts being made with the government emissaries.

Comments