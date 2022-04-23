Rana Sanaullah criticises President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday has said that the country has to run according to the constitution, not on the orders of former prime minister Imran Khan Niazi.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that the office of the President is a constitutional office, not a political one but as soon as the time comes to implement the Constitution, the president, governor and the entire PTI fall ill.

He said that Punjab was being run without a chief minister and cabinet for 21 days and after the Supreme Court the order of the Lahore High Court was being disregarded.

Rana Sanaullah further said that the president should abide by the constitution and nominate someone immediately for Hamza Shahbaz’s oath-taking because the Senate chairman cannot be nominated for such a task as his position is constitutional.

He said that it was understood why politics was being taken to such an extent.

It should be noted that newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is taking the oath of office today.

Due to the illness of the Governor of Punjab, the Chairman Senate has reached Lahore exclusively to administer the oath to him.

