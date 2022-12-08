Rana Sanaullah declares PM Shehbaz ‘international Sadiq and Ameen’

ISLAMABAD: Following the apology from Daily Mail over fund embezzlement allegations, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Thursday declared Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif an ‘international Sadiq and Ameen’, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said that the Daily Mail’s apology to PM Shehbaz Sharif over erroneous story has exposed malicious propaganda against him.

Rana Sanaullah said that another malicious propaganda has been exposed through this apology. “PM Shehbaz is an international Sadiq and Ameen,” he added.

Alhamdulillah, another malicious propaganda has been exposed! International Sadiq & Ameen,

Earlier in the day, British publication Daily Mail apologised to Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif for publishing an article that accused him of embezzling British foreign aid money meant for earthquake victims.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Daily Mail did not apologize for the allegations of money laundering and TT scandal against PM Shehbaz Sharif.

In a clarification posted on its website, the Daily Mail mentioned that their article concerning PM Shehbaz titled “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims” was published on July 14, 2019.

The report was based on an investigation by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into PM Shehbaz and suggested that the money under “investigation included a not insubstantial sum of British public money that had been paid to the Punjab province in DFID grant aid”, the statement said.

It said that the premier has never been accused by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of any wrongdoing in relation to British public money or DFID grant aid. “We are pleased to make this clear and apologise to Mr Sharif for this error,” Daily Mail added.

