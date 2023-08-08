Rana Sanaullah deposits gifts in Toshakhana

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday deposited the gifts received during his recent visit to Iraq in Toshakhana, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The details reveal that Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, accompanied by a delegation, visited Iraq where he was presented with valuable gifts, including five precious pistols and a mobile phone, which have now been placed in the Toshakhana.

The Interior Minister’s recent trip to Iraq was marked by the acquisition of these valuable gifts. The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that these valuable items have been securely stored in Toshakhana.

These offerings were extended to the Interior Minister of Iraq as a gesture of goodwill. Rana Sanaullah emphasized that these gifts are a trust of the nation and are therefore being safeguarded by placing them in the national treasury.