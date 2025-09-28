Rana Sanaullah announces major development package for Faisalabad

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that work on a massive development package for Faisalabad has been started.

Addressing a public gathering in Faisalabad today, he said Green Buses Service is a landmark initiative, while a one-hundred-billion-rupee Metro Bus Service will also be completed by the end of this year.

Rana Sanaullah said the Water and Sanitation Agency’s projects worth sixty billion rupees will be completed in the next two years.

Rana Sanaullah also highlighted that Pakistan is regaining global respect under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah, while highlighting the strategic significance of the new defence pact, said that Pakistan will consider any Indian assault on its territory as an attack on Saudi Arabia, and any Israeli strike on Saudi Arabia will be met with full force.

Speaking on ARY News programme, Rana Sanaullah explained, “If India attacks Pakistan, it will be seen as an attack on Saudi Arabia. Similarly, Israel knows that an assault on Saudi Arabia will be treated as an attack on Pakistan, and Pakistan will respond strongly.”

He described the agreement as “historic and rare between two powerful nations,” noting that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are both Islamic countries, with one being a major military power.

Highlighting Pakistan’s past record, he said the country had proven in the past that it could prevail against larger adversaries. He added that the defence pact would serve as a strong deterrent against aggression, warning hostile nations not to miscalculate.

Rana Sanaullah also emphasised Pakistan’s indigenous defence capabilities, stating, “Our missile system is among the best in the world and entirely our own creation. With further development, others may even have to purchase from us in the future.”

He concluded that the Pakistan-Saudi defence agreement was “encouraging, historic, and vital for the future,” adding that further work on various aspects of the pact would strengthen both nations’ security.