PM in contact with Iran, Saudi Arabia over regional developments: Rana Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan’s leadership is in close contact with Muslim countries regarding the evolving regional situation, ARY News reported.

Speaking to a private TV channel, he said Shehbaz Sharif recently spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, while also visiting Saudi Arabia as part of diplomatic engagements.

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan maintains a defence agreement with Saudi Arabia and remains committed to it. He expressed hope that discussions between the Saudi leadership and the Iranian president would help improve the situation.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s policy of restraint was positive and said Iran should avoid targeting Muslim countries, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Commenting on regional security, the adviser said Pakistan does not seek control over Afghanistan or wish to harm it, stressing that the country only wants to prevent any damage to itself.

On the change of the governor of Sindh, Rana Sanaullah said it had been decided that the governors of Sindh and Balochistan would be from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. He said no commitment had ever been made to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan that the Sindh governor would belong to the party.

He said Kamran Tessori had been serving since the caretaker government and there had initially been no need for an immediate change as matters were running smoothly. However, he said the situation later required the appointment of a new governor.

Rana Sanaullah added that Tessori’s appointment had been made during the caretaker setup led by former prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who could clarify on whose recommendation the appointment was made. He said the matter of the governor’s change had been discussed with MQM-P in an appropriate manner.