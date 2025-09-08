Rana Sanaullah faces PTI'S Salma Ejaz in by-election on Senate seat tomorrow

  • By Web DeskWeb Desk
    • -
  • Sep 08, 2025
    • -
  • 299 words
    • -
  • Estimated reading time 2 min
Rana Sanaullah faces PTI'S Salma Ejaz in by-election on Senate seat tomorrow
Share Post Using...

Comments (0)

    Leave a Comment