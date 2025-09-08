Rana Sanaullah faces PTI'S Salma Ejaz in by-election on Senate seat tomorrow

Lahore: The by-election on the Senate’s general seat from Punjab will be held on Tuesday, tomorrow, ARY News reported.

Election Commissioner Punjab Sharif Ullah will be the returning officer for the election.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Sanaullah and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Salma Ejaz Chaudhry are contesting the election.

The members of the Punjab Assembly will cast their votes in the by-election from 9 am to 4 pm.

On the other hand, the Election Commissioner of Punjab has rejected all the rumours regarding the stoppage of the elections.

The spokesman of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the bypoll on the Senate seat will be held as per schedule.

There are no directions received for blocking the elections, the spokesman clarified.

The spokesman apprised that the ECP has already issued a list of two candidates. The staff of the ECP will be available at 9 am in the Punjab Assembly on Tuesday morning.

The spokesman also clarified that the PTI candidate, Salma Ejaz Chaudhry, has not withdrawn her nomination papers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Senate seat was vacated after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ejaz Chaudhry in the May 9 cases.

Read More: Those who rejoiced at shoe attacks now facing poetic justice: Azma Bukhari

The ruling coalition has fielded Rana Sanaullah, currently serving as special assistant to the Prime Minister on political affairs, as its candidate, while the Opposition nominated Chaudhry’s wife, Salma Ejaz. However, the contest appears one-sided after the Opposition announced it would not cast votes.

Deputy Opposition Leader Moin Qureshi said the Opposition has decided to boycott the election, warning that any member who enters the House tomorrow would violate party policy.

He added that nomination papers could not be withdrawn as the deadline had expired.