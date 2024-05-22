Rana Sanaullah gets another key ministry

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah has been given the additional charge of the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification was also issued in this connection.

Earlier, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal was serving as IPC minister.

Rana Sanaullah has also been given the status of a federal minister.

Last month, President Asif Ali Zardari had approved the appointment of Rana Sanaullah as the Adviser on Political and Public Affairs on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice.

Recently, Sanaullah was made the head of committee for social media legislation.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced the constitution of the committee and said that many countries have already enacted legislation to govern social media.

The newly formed committee included federal ministers, including Azam Nazeer, Attaullah Tarar, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Shiza Fatima.