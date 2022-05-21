Rana Sanaullah hints at immediate general elections

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday hinted at quitting government and announcing general elections in the country after consulting with allies, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter, the interior minister Rana Sanaullah said, “we will go to the public after consulting with our allies.”

He further wrote: “If we are stopped from delivering, our hands and feet are tied and performance is questioned then it is very straightforward that those who are responsible should suffer.”

اگر ہمیں کام کرنے سے روکا جائے گا، ہمارے ہاتھ پاؤں باندھے جائیں گے اور پرفارمنس پر شکوک کا اظہار کیا جائے گا تو پھر بڑی سیدھی بات ہے کہ جو ذمہ دار ہیں وہ بھگتیں، معیشت کا بھٹہ ہم نے نہیں بٹھایا تو ذمہ داری کیوں لیں۔ ہم اتحادیوں سے مشاورت کے بعد عوام سے رجوع کریں گے۔ — Rana SanaUllah Khan (@RanaSanaullahPK) May 21, 2022

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior vice president Maryam Nawaz has called for an immediate general election in the country.

It is learnt that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has begun consultations with the coalition parties to quit the federal government with sources claiming that the majority of those consulted have suggested waiting for some days for support from the institutions for the incumbent government.

According to sources privy to the renewed discussions in the PM House during the last two days, a majority of the coalition parties have supported leaving the federal government with some conditions.

“Wait for some days for the support from institutions and if it does not come then the government should quit,” the sources said while sharing a decision from the majority of the coalition parties.

نون کی اتحادیوں سےحکومت چھوڑنےپر دبارہ مشاورت۔2روز میں PMافس میں طویل میٹنگزاکثریت نےحکومت سےنکلنےکی مشروط حمایت کی،چند روز دیکھ لیں اگراداروں کی سپورٹ نہیں توچھوڑ دیں،ضروری قانون سازی کروا کرحتمی فیصلہکرلیں،اکثریت۔PMکا خطاب اسی لیے نہ ہوا،پی پی قیادت،چند مفاہمتی حکومت چلانےکےحق pic.twitter.com/FNnh8tEiTX — Naeem Ashraf Butt (@naeemashrafbut3) May 21, 2022

The coalition parties further suggested that any final decision should be made after necessary legislation within 10 days.

