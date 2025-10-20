Rana Sanaullah reignites 2018 rigging debate, calls it a ‘project against Pakistan’

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said that the party, under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, has always followed the politics of service rather than hatred, ARY News reported.

Speaking at a public gathering in Faisalabad, Rana Sanaullah said that major national projects were launched during the PML-N’s tenure, adding that the party’s leadership had earned Pakistan global respect through the country’s nuclear tests and other landmark achievements.

Rana Sanaullah said Pakistan became a nuclear power when Nawaz Sharif was the prime minister, and the world acknowledged the country’s strength after six successful nuclear explosions in response to India. “The day Pakistan became a nuclear power, the world recognised our strength and dignity,” he said.

The PML-N leader claimed that 20 to 25 years ago, there was neither load-shedding nor terrorism in the country, but the situation worsened after October 12. He said that when the PML-N returned to power in 2013, the government faced severe power outages and terrorism, yet managed to overcome both.

Rana Sanaullah said that markets were once plagued by bomb blasts and citizens faced up to 20-hour power cuts, but the PML-N government restored stability and began the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), steering Pakistan towards becoming an economic power once again.

He accused political opponents of launching propaganda campaigns and “projects” against Nawaz Sharif to derail progress. “Those who talk about rigging in 2024 should first explain what happened in 2018,” he said, adding that the 2018 setup was imposed as a project against Pakistan.

Rana Sanaullah said that in 2018, petrol prices were low and inflation was under control, but in the next four years, corruption returned and administrative appointments were made through bribery. “Now, the present government has pulled Pakistan out of crisis,” he added.

He stressed that no one can now claim Pakistan is on the verge of default, saying that under the current leadership, the country has regained international respect.

On security, Rana Sanaullah praised the armed forces for their successful operations, saying that under the Field Marshal’s command, Pakistan defeated India in the “Battle of Truth,” earning pride across the Muslim world.

He said Pakistan had sent a strong message to Afghanistan that its soil must not be used for terrorism, warning that any such acts would be met with decisive action. “In one night, Afghanistan received an answer it will remember,” he declared.

The PML-N leader concluded that no one would be allowed to create chaos or instability in the country.

