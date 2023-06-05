34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
- Advertisement -

Rana Sanaullah hospitalised after ‘chest pain’ complaints

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah was admitted to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC) for a checkup after his BP shoot-up last night, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

Rana Sanaullah underwent heart surgery in 2004.

According to FIC sources, Sanaullah was brought to the hospital with 120/160 blood pressure and complained of ‘heart pain.’

The interior minister underwent the test to know the nature of the heart attack, the sources said.

Earlier in the month of November, last year, the minister was also shifted to AIFC over health issues.

Read more: ‘I am alright, in hospital for routine checkup’ says Rana Sanaullah

Later, Interior Minister issued a statement about his well-being after photos of him in a hospital circulated on social media.

In the audio statement, Sanaullah said that he was all perfectly fine and that he had already undergone heart surgery back in 2004. Multiple tests were conducted on the interior minister as he was under surveillance at the hospital for 8 hours.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Keeping in view the current delay, Can Pakistan move forward without IMF?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.