Sana’s indictment again deferred in drug case

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday deferred the indictment of PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah and other accused in a narcotics possession case.

Sanaullah and other accused turned up before the court as it resumed hearing.

The court deferred their indictment due to the absence of two accused, Akram and Aamir. The judge was informed that both accused being residents of Faisalabad could not travel to Lahore to appear before the court because of the suspension of inter-city transport.

A state counsel complained that the case was deliberately being dragged as someone is found absent on every hearing.

The court adjourned the case until Sept 25 when all the accused have been summoned for indictment.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested in July 2019 by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. It had claimed to seize 15 kilogrammes of drugs from the PML-N leader’s car. He was later released on bail on Dec 26, 2019.

His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in the drug recovery case.