Rana Sanaullah claims to expose ‘PTI’s conspiracy to malign LEAs’

FAISALABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday night asserted that intelligence agencies intercepted a telephonic conversation that sheds light on a “conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to malign law-enforcement agencies (LEAs)”, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the interior minister claimed that the intercepted conversation revealed about a plan to “stage a raid and rape at a known PTI leader’s home”.

“منصوبہ بنایا جا رہا تھا کسی پی ٹی آئی ممبر کے گھر پر چھاپے کے دوران فائرنگ ہو، ریپ کرنے کا منصوبہ بھی بنایا جا رہا تھا کہ اسے پھر عالمی میڈیا پر اچھالا جائے،” وزیر داخلہ رانا ثنا اللہ کی نیوز کانفرنس#ARYNews #RanaSanaUllah pic.twitter.com/ZqZ9KRY6LV — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) May 27, 2023

“The planned raid will also involve casualties as a result of firing,” Rana Sanaullah alleged. He further claimed that the ‘drama’ was to be carried out today which is why the government decided to apprise the nation of this ‘evil plan’.

He alleged that the conspiracy was being hatched to later claim that human rights were being violated in Pakistan, thereby igniting a global outcry. However, the minister did not provide any proof of his claim.

The interior minister reiterated that those responsible for the events on May 9 would be brought to justice. “It was evident that the purpose of the drama was to mislead the people of Pakistan”, he said.

“Propaganda was being carried out against Pakistan by giving money to people like Zalmay Khalilzad [Former US special representative to Afghanistan]”, he added.