Rana Sanaullah says ‘denotification of PTI MNAs to reduce political turmoil’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the denotification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) will reduce the political turmoil in the country, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Reacting to the acceptance of PTI MNAs’ resignations, Rana Sanaullah said that the federal government will welcome those PTI lawmakers whose resignations were not approved by the NA speaker.

“The NA speaker takes a decision for those people who are claiming to be prominent leaders and making claims in public regarding their resignations. If PTI believes that it is an unjust move then it should submit an affidavit to the NA speaker to withdraw their resignations.”

Sanaullah ruled out a negative impression by approving the MNAs’ resignations. He criticised that Imran Khan-led PTI is doing negative politics. He claimed that the speaker did not approve the resignations of those MNAs who are not publically delivering statements about leaving their seats.

The interior minister said that PTI had delayed the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly for a month to destabilise the country. He added that PTI also tried to intensify the instability by submitting their resignations in the National Assembly.

He clarified that the NA speaker did not hold any consultations with the federal high-ups nor he is bound to get any approval for his decisions. He said that the acceptance of MNAs’ resignations and denotification will reduce the political turmoil created by the PTI.

MNAs denotification by ECP

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has denotified more Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) after the NA speaker accepted their resignations.

After the announcement of PTI MNAs’ return to the National Assembly, the federal government made a move to accept their resignations in an apparent bid to reduce the number of opposition lawmakers.

At the request of NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) denotified 35 more MNAs including top PTI leaders.

Prior to the latest move, the NA speaker put a condition to separately verify the resignations of the PTI lawmakers, however, the opposition party was urging Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to collectively approve the resignations.

In July last year, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had accepted the resignations of 11 PTI MNAs.

