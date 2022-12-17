Care taker setup to take over if PTI dissolves assemblies: Sanaullah

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said that caretaker governments will take over If Imran Khan dissolves Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on December 23.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan today announced to dissolution of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies on Friday 23 December.

Speaking to a private channel, Rana Sanaullah said that if Imran Khan is serious about dissolving assemblies, he should have done it by now but if he does, caretaker setup will take over and “it will be the best” for both provinces to get rid of PTI government.

Rana questioned Khan’s ultimatum, saying, “If you want to dissolve the assemblies, why are you waiting for more six days?”

He said he feels Imran Khan will take a u-turn on this announcement too and that it is just a false alarm.

Speaking to his party supporters via video link today, Imran Khan announced that the decision of Punjab and KP assemblies dissolution will be held on 23 December Friday.

Imran Khan maintained that the ruling coalition has nothing to lose if Pakistan goes bankrupt as all their assets are abroad and their looted money is safe.

Imran emphasized that a strong and independent nation is necessary for any country to advance and slave mentality will never lead to success.

It is pertinent to mention here that several meetings regarding assemblies dissolution held today headed by PTI chairman Imran Khan with CM punjab attended by senior leaders of PTI and PML-Q.

