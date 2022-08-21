Rana Sanaullah rejects allegations of torture on Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Sunday has rejected allegations of torture on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in police custody.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said PML-N is against any kind of torture. He said our government believes that torture is against the dignity of a man and a violation of the constitution.

The minister said the story of the torture of Shahbaz Gill is a drama to divert the attention from the original matter.

He said an FIR was lodged against Shahbaz Gill as per law for instigating army officers and soldiers. He said the state cannot tolerate such malicious conspiracies.

Rana Sanaullah said Shahbaz Gill was produced before a judicial magistrate within twenty-four hours and he was absolutely fine and did not complain of torture. He said on 11th of this month medical board did not indicated any torture in its report. He said Shahbaz Gill was not tortured by Islamabad Police.

He said a campaign against martyrs of Lasbela was run by PTI on the behest of Imran Khan.

Earlier, the federal government once again changed members of a medical board examining PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, saying that the new four-member board would submit its report before the court.

According to sources privy to the matter, Dr. Atif Inam was replaced by Dr. Tariq Abdullah in the board after the former excused himself owing to his personal engagements.

