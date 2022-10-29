Rana Sanaullah releases PTI’s Ali Amin Gandapur’s purported audio leak

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday played an allegedly audio call recording between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown person, in which he can be heard talking about bringing weapons and manpower for the march, ARY News reported.

The Interior Minster held a press conference in Islamabad and released an alleged audio leak of PTI leader Ali Amin Gandapur and an unknown man.

In the purported audio, the PTI leader can speak about bringing ammunition for the long march.

He said that Imran Khan is planning to stage bloodshed, his purpose is not to stage a protest but induce violence. He wants to lead the country into a tragedy, he added.

Rana said that the purported audio leak of the former federal minister could not be ignored. Imran Khan wants a clash between people and security forces, he added.

The Interior Minister told that they have identified the person talking to the PTI leader in the audio leak. The PTI leadership wants dead bodies, and blames the institutions for them, he added.

Why is the PTI Chief gathering people on the Rawalpindi-Islamabad border? asked Rana Sanaullah. Imran Khan’s claims about a peaceful protest are all lies, Rana said.

He said that there were armed men in the PTI long march yesterday as well, they have gathered arms and ammunition from Gujrat too.

He added that the people of Lahore rejected PTI as not many people attended their march. Lahore’s population is 20 million while only 10,000 people joined the PTI march, he added.

