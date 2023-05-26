Rana Sanaullah says 33 May 9 ‘rioters’ handed over to military for trial

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that 33 suspects had been handed over to the military following attacks on army installations during violent protests that broke out in the country on May 9, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, Sanaullah clarified that those who rampaged sensitive installations and prohibited areas on May 9 and May 10 will be tried under official secret act and Army Act 1952.

He, however, assured that the investigations will be carried out in a fair and transparent manner.

Rana Sanaullah rejected the impression that all the individuals arrested in connection with arson and vandalism will be tried in the military courts. “There is a possibility that only 6 to 7 out of 499 FIRs registered regarding May 9 and 10 violent acts will face trials in military courts,” he added.

Detailing the arrests made in May 9 violence, Rana Sanaullah said that under Anti-Terrorism Act, 3946 people have been arrested across the country. These include 2588 from Punjab and 1099 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In other cases, the interior minister said, 5536 people, were arrested and 80 per cent of them have been released on bail.

The federal minister assured that no innocent will be implicated in cases but the law will take its course against those who instigated, planned and perpetuated the May 9 and 10 violent acts.

Responding to a question, Rana Sanaullah said the assemblies will complete their tenure and the elections will be held simultaneously across the country.

On Thursday, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted the custody of 16 miscreants – involved in Jinnah house vandalism case – to a commanding officer under Military Act.

The commanding officer sought the custody of 16 miscreants under the Military Act after which the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has swiftly responded to the commanding officer’s request and granted the custody miscreants involved in Jinnah house vandalism.

Former Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mian Akram Usman, along with the 16 accused, had been handed over to the commanding officer for further proceedings.

Protests

It is pertinent to mention here that protestors stormed Lahore Corps Commander’s house after the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case on May 09.

The protestors attacked Lahore Corps Commander’s house and vandalised other Army installations in Lahore.

Following May 9 events, Pakistan Army vowed action against perpetrators who attacked military installations in ‘politically motivated and instigated incidents’.