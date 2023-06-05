Rana Sanaullah says coalition parties to contest elections separately

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that coalition parties will contest elections separately as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is not an election alliance, ARY News reported.

He said that timely elections are important for economic stability and other issues, if elections are not held on time it will further deteriorate the economy. Political parties are banned but it bear no results, he added.

Rana Sanaullah maintained that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is thinking of timely elections and his return to Pakistan. The Interior Minister said that after elections Pakistan needs a charter of economy.

Furthermore, claimed the divided vote bank of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will come to PPP, PML-N and Jahangir Tareen group.

Read more: ECP starts preparations for general elections

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) started preparations for holding general elections in the country and initiated a compilation of returning officers’ (ROs) lists.

The ECP sent a letter to the provincial election commissioners to provide data on ROs, deputy returning officers (DROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) by June 1. The commission will start training sessions for the polling staff after receiving lists from the provinces.