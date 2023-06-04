Rana Sanaullah says no relief for May 9 riots suspects

FAISALABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that no relief will be provided to the May 9 rioters, ARY News reported.

While addressing a ceremony Rana Sanaullah said that the May 9 rioter have violated the state’s law, vandalized military installations and robbed public buildings.

He said that there is no relief for those who turned against the state. Rana Sanaullah got emotional while talking about the Martyrs’ memorials being vandalized by rioters on May 9.

He added that elections will take place on time and the people of Pakistan will cast their vote and get rid of the PTI chief.

Furthermore, the interior minister said that in their tenure no officer was appointed on bribe. He said that within one year the Faisalabad bypass was completed.

May 9 events

Violent clashes broke out across Pakistan after the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan were arrested at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday.

The protests were held in remote and major cities as the party workers are agitated due to their chairman’s arrest, with Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

Army installations and Corps Commander’s house in Lahore came under attack during a protest by PTI workers.

It was also reported that Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi sustained severe injuries while clearing.