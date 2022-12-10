Rana Sanaullah seeks acquittal in drug case

LAHORE: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has filed acquittal plea in anti-narcotics special court seeking his acquittal in drugs recovery case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Rana Sanaullah, in his acquittal petition, in the Court for Control of Narcotics Substances, filed by Farhad Ali Shah advocate, has pleaded that the prosecution have no substantial evidence in the case. Petitioner claimed that the case has been registered on political grounds.

“The names of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) officials have been used in the case,” he pleaded. “ANF witnesses are not supporting in the case,” according to the petition.

Rana Sanaullah has pleaded to the court to acquit him from the case.

Rana Sanaullah was arrested on July 1, 2019, by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki point. The ANF had claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from his car. He was later released on bail in December of the same year.

