Rana Sanaullah speak up on Internet services restoration across country

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah spoken up on the restoration of internet services across Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, Federal Interior Ministry Rana Sanaullah said in response to a question regarding the restoration of internet services across Pakistan that the internet services will be restored after analyzing the report from different intelligence agencies.

He maintained that the government had predicted that the situation will escalate after the arrest of PTI chairman Imran Khan that’s why the internet services were suspended in order to ensure peace.

Earlier, the services were suspended as protests erupted after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case.

The decision to block mobile broadband services was taken on the directives of the Ministry of Interior, it added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the suspension of mobile broadband services in Pakistan due to political unrest has caused significant financial losses for digital service providers, the government and online services.

According to telecommunication sources, the suspension has resulted in an estimated revenue loss of Rs1.6 billion for telecom operators, while the government has lost around Rs570 million in tax revenue.

Individuals who depend on digital apps and payments have also suffered a significant loss in earnings.

Citizens and businesses have urged the government to restore mobile data services, insisting that its absence was leading to great economic costs.