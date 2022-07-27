Rana Sanaullah threatens imposing governor’s rule in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday threatened to impose Governor’s rule in Punjab and said the work on the summary has begun, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said he is hearing claims of arresting such and such persons since yesterday. If arrests take place, do remember a summary for the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab has to be made by the interior ministry, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said that he has started working on the summary of the governor’s rule in Punjab. “If I am banned from entering Punjab, then the implementation of governor’s rule will be justified.”

He said that PML-N had decided to go for fresh elections after the ouster of Imran Khan as PM through a no-confidence move but Shehbaz Sharif took the responsibility of the country on the advice of allies. Alhamdulillah Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy.

Regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif, the federal minister said that the PML-N supremo will return at any cost and lead the next election.

Regarding the decision of the Supreme Court, he said that in his opinion, the interpretation of 63A by the Supreme Court will never work, it is the power of the Parliament to amend the Constitution not the Supreme Court.

