‘Rana Sanaullah to be held responsible if I’m killed’

FAISALABAD: Chairman Sunni Ittehad Council Sahibzada Hamid Raza has held Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah responsible if he is killed, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to ARY News, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of Sunni Ittehad Council, in his video message talked about the security concern being faced by him.

He claimed a team has been formed to kill him.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial should take notice of the death threats being issued to him.

It may be recalled that last month Hamid Raza resigned from the post of Chairman Quran Board Punjab.

He said that he was grateful to former prime minister Imran Khan and Usman Buzdar for giving him this responsibility.

Sahibzada Hamid Raza said that working under an unconstitutional Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz is against his conscience and cannot be a part of the government of murderers and robbers.

