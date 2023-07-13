Rana Sanaullah vows to provide all facilities to police force

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan laid the foundation stone of Women Police Station in Islamabad and pledged to provide all facilities to police force, ARY News reported.

As per details, the interior minister said seventeen hundred recruitments have been made in Islamabad police which also includes women.

Rana Sanaullah further said that development projects of one hundred and fifty billion rupees are underway in the federal capital.

The Minister said the government has ensured provision of financial packages to the families of martyred police personnel. He hailed the efforts of federal police and other authorities for maintaining a peaceful atmosphere in the area.

He said the salaries of Islamabad Police have been equaled to the Punjab police. The Minister emphasized implementation of discipline in police force to improve its positive image internationally.

The Interior Minister hoped that Islamabad police will perform their duties with diligence and compassion. He said Bara Kahu flyover projects is a mega projects for the residents of Islamabad which will benefit thousands of people in the capital.

Earlier, The Islamabad police introduced Dolphin Force in Islamabad to curb the increasing crime in the federal capital. The Force has been established in Islamabad on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.