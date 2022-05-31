Rana Sanaullah warns PTI against announcing another long march

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the announcement of another long march, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the federal minister warned PTI against announcing another long march.

“One thing I want to illustrate, as soon as the long March is announced – let them come and I’ll see how they cross barriers this time,” Rana Sanaullah wrote.

Earlier in the day, Rana Sanaullah warned that the ‘anti-state march’ will be dealt with iron fist, and no one would be allowed to disturb law and order.

Addressing the media after the federal cabinet meeting, Rana Sanaullah alleged Long March carried out on May 25 was an ‘attempt to attack the state’. Armed men were kept at the KP house with the sources of the province, he alleged.

He said that the federal cabinet has also taken stern notice of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan’s statement about using provincial force against the central government.

The minister alleged that the former prime minister used the financial resources of the KP government to jam Islamabad during his launch march.

Rana Sanaullah said that permission has been sought from the federal cabinet to book the elements under Criminal Act.

