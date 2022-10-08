Rana Sanaullah’s non-bailable arrest warrants issued

RAWALPINDI: A special judicial magistrate in Rawalpindi has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in a corruption, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, senior civil judge of Special Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Akbar has issued the non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. A police party has been constituted to arrest the federal minister.

In a statement, a spokesperson of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab said that it issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for the PML-N leader after he failed to appear in an anti-corruption inquiry.

The spokesperson added that the warrants were issued in case number 20/19 against the federal minister.

A Punjab police party has departed to arrest Sanaullah and will soon reach the Kohsar police station. The local police will be informed as per the procedure.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Home Department stated that the Rawalpindi police would comply with court orders and arrest the minister. “The court will be informed if Rana Sanaullah’s arrest did not take place,” the home department added.

Earlier in August, a first information report (FIR) was filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of common citizen Shahkaz Aslam. According to the FIR’s content, the minister blatantly targeted honorable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

The FIR’s copy, available with ARY News, further read that Rana Sanaullah’s statement has instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

