‘Rana Shamim signed affidavit against judiciary at Nawaz Sharif’s office’

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said that former Chief Justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim signed an affidavit against Islamabad High Court (IHC) judges and ex CJP Justice Saqib Nisar at the office of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter, the information minister shared a news story to corroborate his claim saying that the affidavit from Rana Shamim was signed before Nawaz Sharif at his office.

“The new revelations have once again proved Sharif family as Sicilian mafia and how they act as mafia and has the ability to blackmail the courts and other institutions,” Fawad Chaudhry said.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Rana Shamim lead the PML-N lawyer’s wing and now it has been revealed that Nawaz Sharif got the affidavit signed infront of him to attack the judiciary.

The Islamabad High Court has decided to open the sealed affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan, Rana Shamim on the next hearing of the case.

The contempt case hearing against the former chief justice of Gilgit-Baltistan was presided over by IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah.

Advocate General Islamabad, Ansar Abbasi, Aamir Ghauri, Rana Shamim along his lawyer Latif Afridi appeared before the court.

The sealed envelope carrying the affidavit of Rana Shamim was presented before the IHC CJ Justice Athar Minallah. The top judge remarked that we will open the sealed envelope at the next hearing as AGP Khalid Jawed did not appear before the court owing to his health issues.

