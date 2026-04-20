Rana stars as Bangladesh bowl out New Zealand for 198

Pace sensation Nahid Rana took 5-32 as Bangladesh bundled out New Zealand for 198 in the second one-day international on Monday in Dhaka.

Opener Nick Kelly made 83 but New Zealand, who lead the three-match series 1-0, survived just 48.4 overs after they chose to bat.

The 23-year-old Rana operated across four separate spells and struck in the first over of each new burst for his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Left-arm quick Shoriful Islam provided strong support, returning 2-32 from his 10 overs including the wicket of Kelly.

Fast bowlers Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed took one wicket each, as did leg-spinner Rishad Hossain.

New Zealand’s innings was held together almost single-handedly by Kelly with his maiden ODI half-century.

His knock was laced with 14 fours.

No other visiting batter reached 20, with Muhammad Abbas the next highest scorer, on 19.

Shoriful set the platform early, delivering an incisive opening spell of six overs for just 17 runs, generating 29 dot balls to put the tourists on the back foot.

Rana tightened the stranglehold, collecting two wickets in his opening five-over spell.