The much-anticipated film Love & War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, has hit another setback, with its release now officially pushed to 2027.

The film, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, was initially slated for a 2025 release but has faced multiple delays since its announcement in early 2024. The makers have now confirmed that the period romantic drama will arrive in theatres on January 21, 2027, targeting the Republic Day weekend.

Produced under Bhansali Productions, the film has been surrounded by speculation regarding its timeline. The latest announcement puts those rumors to rest while also highlighting the scale and ambition of the project, which appears to require additional time in production.

Love & War reportedly features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Air Force officers, with Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role. While plot details remain under wraps, glimpses from the sets that surfaced online earlier suggested a 1960s setting, adding to the intrigue around the film’s narrative.

The production has also taken strict measures to prevent leaks, with reports indicating that a large portion of the crew has signed non-disclosure agreements to maintain secrecy around the film’s content and visuals.

Speaking previously about her experience on the project, Bhatt described working with Bhansali as “a magical experience,” calling it a rare opportunity to collaborate with the acclaimed filmmaker once again after their successful partnership on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film also marks Bhansali’s reunion with Ranbir Kapoor after Saawariya, while it will be his first collaboration with Vicky Kaushal.