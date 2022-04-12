Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding date postponed? Here’s why!

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt fans have to reportedly wait a little longer to see the duo making it official, as the wedding dates for the couple have been changed due to security issues.

Earlier it was reported that the super anticipated big fat Bollywood wedding of Alia and Ranbir is on the cards for April 13-14, however, the recent updates coming in from close sources have hinted that the duo will perform nuptials before April 20.

Speaking to an Indian news portal, the bride-to-be’s half-brother Rahul Bhatt has clarified on Tuesday that the wedding is surely happening but not on April 14. He further informed that no festivities have been planned for April 13 either.

“The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing.”

“Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed,” confirmed Bhatt.

“Everything has been changed because there’s a lot of pressure. I give my word that there’s no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon.”

“I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April.”

When reached out to veteran Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt to comment on the same, he told the reporters that Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor has asked him not to give out any comment in public regarding the same. “So how can I disregard her request,” he said.

As per the reports, wedding festivities for the star couple will continue for four days at their RK home which along with RK film studios have been decked up with lights earlier this week.

Furthermore, Krishna Raj Bungalow – named after Ranbir’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor – has been lit up as well and reports suggest that newlyweds will live there after getting married.

