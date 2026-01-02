Ranbir Kapoor clarifies his brand name is not inspired by Alia Bhatt or Raha

Ranbir Kapoor has finally crushed the curiosity surrounding the name of his lifestyle brand ARKS.

In a video shared on the official Instagram and YouTube pages of ARKS, the actor gave fans a behind-the-scenes tour of the brand’s factory and answered questions about its origin.

During the walkthrough, Ranbir put all the murmurs to rest speculating that the brand name was inspired by his wife Alia Bhatt or their daughter Raha Kapoor.

Opening up about the naming process, Ranbir explained that ARKS was not meant to be a personal reference or acronym.

“You know, it just had different meanings to it. We started with because we just wanted to come out with the sneakers so it was a Ranbir Kapoor shoe. So there were many different, meanings to it like a Ranbir Kapoor studio,” he said

The 42-year-old further added, “Then I guess I came to a point where I said that it doesn’t really need a meaning, but I think it just fit. When we heard the name ARKS, when we saw this logo, everything just came together.”

The actor also revealed that the manufacturing unit previously belonged to his brother-in-law, Bharat Sahni.

Founded by Ranbir Kapoor, ARKS is a premium lifestyle brand that launched in February 2025.

Ranbir will be next seen in two films in 2026 – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.