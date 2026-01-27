Ranbir Kapoor confirms dual role in Animal Park with exciting trilogy plans

Ranbir Kapoor has confirmed that Animal is set to grow into a full-fledged franchise, with the actor revealing that he will play a dual role in the upcoming sequel, Animal Park.

The actor shared the update during a recent interview with Deadline Hollywood. Ranbir said the second instalment of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga–directed film is expected to go on floors in 2027, once the filmmaker completes work on his next project, Spirit.

“Sandeep is right now making another film,” Ranbir said. “We should start Animal Park in 2027. It’s a bit away.”

Ranbir r further revealed that Vanga is planning Animal as a three-part series. According to the actor, the director has already begun mapping out how the story will progress beyond the first film.

“He has been flirting with what he really wants to do with the movie,” Ranbir explained. “He wants to make it in three parts. The second part is called Animal Park.”

“We have been sharing ideas from the first film itself. How he wants to take the story forward. It’s very exciting because now I get to play two characters, the antagonist and the protagonist. So extremely exciting project and an extremely original director, and I’m very excited to be a part of it,” he expressed,

He further shared that the storyline involves the antagonist undergoing plastic surgery, resulting in him becoming a body double who closely resembles the protagonist.

Released in 2023, Animal starred Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri, with Bobby Deol playing the antagonist.