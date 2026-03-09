Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Raha surprise Alia Bhatt with cute Women’s Day card

Alia Bhatt has received a heartwarming surprise on International Women’s Day thanks to her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha Kapoor.

The actor took to Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a glimpse of the adorable handmade card she received from little Raha. The sweet greeting was prepared with the help of Ranbir, making the moment even more special for Alia.

The handwritten card featured a simple yet touching message that read, “To Mama, Happy Women’s Day. From Papa & Raha.”

Alia appeared deeply moved by the gesture and shared a thoughtful message alongside the photo of the card. Reflecting on the moment, she wrote, “A gentle reminder that perhaps the most beautiful thing we can teach our daughters is to know themselves, trust themselves, and celebrate who they are becoming.”

Ranbir and Alia began dating several years before tying the knot in April 2022. Later that year, in November, the couple welcomed their first child, Raha.

The pair introduced their daughter to the public during their first appearance together on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later chose to remove photos of Raha from her social media platforms in an effort to maintain her privacy.

On the professional front, Alia will next appear in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Alia was last seen in Jigra (2024) and also has the spy thriller Alpha in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Ranbir will next star in Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.