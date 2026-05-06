Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a public appearance in Mumbai for a family event, but their outing briefly turned tense after an interaction with paparazzi.

The couple stepped out on Tuesday evening to attend a special screening of Daadi Ki Shaadi, a film featuring Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Dressed in coordinated yet understated styles, Ranbir wore a muted teal polo shirt with beige trousers, while Alia opted for an all-black ensemble paired with minimal accessories.

However, videos circulating on social media show the situation becoming uncomfortable as photographers crowded around the couple’s car while trying to capture pictures. The close proximity appeared to unsettle Ranbir, who momentarily lost his cool and asked the paparazzi to step back and give them space.

In the clip, the actor is seen addressing the photographers directly, indicating that he was willing to pose but wanted a more organized and respectful approach. He then guided the situation, asking them to move back so the couple could pose properly at a different spot.

Following his request, several photographers can be heard urging others to step back, and the situation quickly de-escalated.

The incident sparked widespread discussion online, with many social media users coming out in support of Ranbir. Several commenters argued that paparazzi often cross personal boundaries and should maintain a respectful distance while photographing celebrities.

Despite the brief tension, the couple continued with their evening, attending the screening alongside family members.