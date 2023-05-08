Ranbir Kapoor teases ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ sequel

‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ might be getting a sequel finally after a decade, teased Ranbir Kapoor.

In a recent virtual interaction with fans, the ‘Brahmastra’ star hinted at a possible return of friendship drama, as he believed that ‘YJHD’ would make for a ‘good sequel’. Kapoor even divulged that director Ayan Mukerji has a ‘nice story’ for the sequel.

“I think YJHD would make a good sequel… Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey,” Kapoor said.

“But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years,” he added.

Speaking about the plot of the sequel, the actor stated, “I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi and Aditi, where they are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kapoor spoke about the possible part two of ‘YJHD’ earlier as well. He had shared that Mukerji is busy with the ‘time-consuming’ ‘Brahmastra’ series and the romantic comedy being an ‘easier film’, might be considered between the two parts of the former.

Released in 2013, the Dharma Productions’ coming-of-the-age rom-com was written and directed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. The title starred the hit pair of then, Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor along with Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin among others.

‘YJHD’ was a massive Box Office success and received acclaim from the critics, in addition to several accolades.

It has achieved a cult status over time.