Ranbir Kapoor turned down ‘Star Wars’ for THIS film

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor once revealed he turned down the offer to play the second lead in one of the ‘Star Wars’ movies.

Despite being one of the leading stars of the Indian film industry, with a number of acclaimed projects in his body of work, the Kapoor boy unlike many of his fellows, is yet to make his Hollywood debut.

However, the reason for this is not because he is not made any offers. As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Kapoor has his own reasons for not taking the Hollywood route, owing to the same, he had also rejected a huge opportunity to feature in George Lucas’ space-opera franchise, ‘Star Wars’.

Quoting an old statement given by Kapoor during one of the interviews, the publication reported that he was asked to audition for the second lead in one of the ‘Star Wars’ movies.

“I was asked to audition as the second lead in Star Wars a couple of years back,” said the ‘Brahmastra’ actor in 2016. “I have a fear of auditioning. It’s more fear from not having that much faith in my talent.”

The actor had also mentioned that Hollywood roles had never excited him and he hopes to see a similar movie or franchise made in Bollywood. As Kapoor had re-collaborated with director Ayan Mukerji for the recently-released ‘Brahmastra’ at that time, he stated, “But it doesn’t interest me. What Ayan Mukherjee is making interests me more than Star Wars.”

Ranbir Kapoor added, “Let’s make our own Star Wars. Let’s not chase what’s there. That’s great but I have an opportunity here and I don’t think Ayan is less than a JJ Abrams or a George Lucas. Let me work with him and make our own Star Wars.”

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ was released last week on September 9. The fantasy adventure story stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Divyendu Sharma, Nagarjuna, and Saurav Gurjar with Shahrukh Khan in a cameo appearance.

For the future slate, Kapoor has director Luv Ranjan’s untitled next project in the pipeline with Shraddha Kapoor, and also ‘Animal’ with South starlet Rashmika Mandanna.

