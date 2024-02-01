Ranbir Kapoor’s STRICT conditions to work with Bhansali in ‘Love & War’

Bollywood A-lister Ranbir Kapoor is all set to reunite with his debut director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for ‘Love & War’, however, the actor has laid down some strict terms and conditions for the veteran filmmaker to work again with him.

Ranbir Kapoor, who made his on-screen debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in ‘Saawariya’ (2006) and also assisted him in ‘Black’ (2004), is all set to collaborate with him after 18 years. This development comes after the actor alleged that the veteran tortured and abused him on the film set, hence, he did not work with him again.

However, a source close to the production has now revealed that the actor and filmmaker have agreed upon a set of strict terms and conditions to work together in ‘Love & War’ after Kapoor’s wife Alia Bhatt played her role in sorting out the differences between them.

The insider shared that SLB was keen on working with him again and even offered him ‘Baiju Bawra’ which he turned down because the idea didn’t excite him much. “But when SLB came to him with Love & War, Ranbir loved the script and came on board,” the person told an Indian entertainment outlet.

The source also shared, “Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of Sawaariya was a boy and now, he is a superstar. He has put all the terms and conditions of working in the contract to ensure a civil shooting environment.”

“Ranbir has asked Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stick to the timelines of the shoot. The maker has promised to take the film on floors in November and wrap it by July 2025. Ranbir has other commitments from August 2025, so he has requested SLB to wrap up the film on time,” revealed the insider. “The other condition is to have fixed working hours. During Sawaariya, RK was subject to erratic work timing, and he doesn’t want the episode to repeat again in 2024. The last condition is to ensure proper discipline on the set in all departments.”

Pertinent to note here that the non-period love story titled ‘Love & War’, starring A-list Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, was announced by the veteran filmmaker earlier this week.

The project will go on the floors in November this year, to be released on Christmas 2025.

