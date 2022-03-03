HomeInternational March 4, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube Randeep Hooda gets injured during shootingtest Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print Bollywood star Randeep Hooda has undergone knee surgery after being injured during the shooting of his upcoming movie Inspector Avinash. Highway actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday underwent knee surgery at a city hospital after he suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming series Inspector Avinash. Hooda suffered the injury while filming a combat sequence for the series last month, sources say. The critically acclaimed actor of Bollywood was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on March 1 and underwent knee surgery last evening. According to news reports, he will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days. Also Read: Randeep Hooda removed as UN ambassador after remark deemed offensive Sources say that Hooda had injured the same knee while filming Radhe and had to be operated on. Inspector Avinash, based on real-life events, is a dramatic tale of the titular cop’s life who dealt with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Hooda will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series CAT. Comments Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Print March 4, 2022 Web Desk FacebookInstagramTwitterYoutube More Stories #UkraineRussiaWar: India media embarrasses itself... Muneeb Butt and Aiza Awan’s... Italian government offers couples €2,000... Saudi crown prince MbS plays... ‘Big fan’: England’s Heather Knight... UAE government announces official working... Latest Posts Must Read Defamation case: Court accepts Khawaja Asif’s plea to cross-examine witnesses International Randeep Hooda gets injured during shooting International #UkraineRussiaWar: India media embarrasses itself again Lifestyle Muneeb Butt and Aiza Awan’s video goes viral LATEST NEWS Offbeat Viral: Teacher filmed slapping, banging... Must Read Girls saves sister’s life after... Offbeat Viral: Groom Slaps Bride during... Offbeat VIRAL: Australia woman refused lottery... Must Read Watch: Women zookeepers recapture enormous... Comments
Highway actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday underwent knee surgery at a city hospital after he suffered an injury on the set of his upcoming series Inspector Avinash. Hooda suffered the injury while filming a combat sequence for the series last month, sources say.
The critically acclaimed actor of Bollywood was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on March 1 and underwent knee surgery last evening. According to news reports, he will be discharged from the hospital in a couple of days.
Also Read: Randeep Hooda removed as UN ambassador after remark deemed offensive
Sources say that Hooda had injured the same knee while filming Radhe and had to be operated on.
Inspector Avinash, based on real-life events, is a dramatic tale of the titular cop’s life who dealt with criminal activities in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Hooda will also be seen in the Netflix revenge drama series CAT.