Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram announce pregnancy on wedding anniversary

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram are gearing up to become a family of three!

Taking to their Instagram account over the weekend, the couple announced their first pregnancy on the joyous occasion of their second wedding anniversary.

“Two years of love, adventure, and now… a little wild one on the way,” they wrote in a joint post.

They companied their heartfelt announcement caption with a sweet photo pf them. In the snap Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram could be seen sitting outdoors in a forest setting, posing together beside a small campfire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The pregnancy announcement post was instantly flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, friends, and industry colleagues.

“Congratulations to both of you. May God bless you with endless happiness. Keep smiling always,” one fan wished.

While another wrote, “Congratulations for entering into a new phase.”

“New chapter is going to be beautiful. Congratulations,” a third added.

A fourth penned, “Oh wow many congrats my fav actor.”

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, who tied the knot two years ago in a traditional Manipuri celebration in November 2023, stirred pregnancy buzz earlier this year after when they posted a series of Diwali photos with their families.

The festive images had sparked curiosity, with several fans hinting that a baby might be on the way.