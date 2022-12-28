Rangers and police apprehend two most-wanted terrorists in Karachi

KARACHI: Two most-wanted terrorists were apprehended in Karachi in a joint operation of Rangers and Sindh police on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the two terrorists aka Shakeel commando and Nadeem commando were arrested in the Lyari area of Karachi.

Nadeem commando, one of the two arrested terrorists had a head bounty of Rs 10 lac and both of these terrorists belong to the Lyari gang war.

The accused terrorists were involved in murder and ransom crimes in the metropolis. Arms and ammunition were recovered from these terrorists.

The Ranger’s spokesperson said that these terrorists fled to Iran during a raid.

The arrested terrorists were handed over to Police for further investigation.

Earlier, Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested seven terrorists from Lahore belonging to banned outfits from different areas of the province.

Apart from explosives, guns, ammunition and literature pertaining to terror activities were recovered from the seven suspects. The suspects were identified as Khalid Mehmood, Mohsin Waqar, Muhammad Usman, Sher Muhammad, Luqman Rafiq and Furqan.

