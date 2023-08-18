Rangers arrests two ‘wanted terrorists’ of Daesh in Karachi

KARACHI: Rangers claimed to have arrested two most wanted terrorists allegedly affiliated with the banned organization ‘Daesh’ from Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

Rangers and the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted a raid in Karachi’s Gadap area and apprehended two most wanted terrorists affiliated with Daesh.

The apprehended terrorist – identified as Farmanullah aka Ehtesham and Dawood aka Ameer Sahab – were active member of Daesh and wanted in several terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Bajaur and Karachi.

The rangers spokesman stated that the hand grenades, arms and ammunition were also recovered from the arrested accused.

The spokesman further stated that the leader of these terrorist, Sikandar, was arrested in Karachi back in 2020, while Farmanullah managed to escape to Afghanistan, returned to Karachi a while ago and went into hiding.

Spokesman Rangers said that the accomplices of the arrested terrorist have been killed in the encounters against the security forces in Bajaur, meanwhile these terrorists were booked in several terrorism cases in PIB Colony police station.

The spokesman claimed that the accused Dawood alias Ameer Sahib belongs to Tehreek-e-Taliban Bajaur, and recently left Tehreek-e-Taliban and joined Daesh.

The spokesman further said that the accused was reorganizing the group with his partner Farmanullah alias Ehtesham.

Moreover, the police continuously conducting raids to arrest the accomplices of the arrested accused, while the arms and ammunition of these accused have been handed over to the police for legal action.